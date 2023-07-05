INDIA

SRK seen in Mumbai airport after reports of accident in US

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has come back to India and was spotted in the Mumbai airport after reports of his accident in the US started doing the rounds on the Internet.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video of Shah Rukh exiting the airport with his entourage. Shutterbugs were seen asking him about his health.

The superstar was seen in denim paired with navy blue sweatshirt, sneakers, baseball cap and sunglasses . He walked from the airport to his car.

On Tuesday, reports of Shah Rukh’s accident started doing the rounds. He recently got injured in the US and had to undergo a minor surgery. The actor was shooting for an undisclosed project in Los Angeles, California where he sustained an injury to his nose.

As per media reports, SRK was immediately rushed to the hospital where his team was informed that the injury will require a minor surgical intervention to stop the bleeding. After the surgery, the ‘Pathaan’ actor was spotted with a bandage on his nose.

SRK is currently in Mumbai back at his home and is recovering. This is not SRK’s first brush with an injury. The actor, who is known to be extremely passionate about his work has suffered many injuries in the past and required surgical assistance including the one for his back, knee, ribs and even the arm. The actor shot for the promotional song of his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders wearing a sling in his arm.

2023070534173

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Removal of domicile in teachers’ recruitment: Six job aspirants injured, over...

    Kerala Coop bank fraud: High Court allows only emergency payments

    MDM and PDS goods stolen Edible oil, tur dal for mid-day meal...

    Pendency of appeals: SC takes suo moto cognisance to examine guidelines