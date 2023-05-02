ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

SRK, son Aryan on his brand collection getting sold: Thank you for the ride

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan have reacted after the latter’s luxury streetwear brand sold out within a day despite the sky-high prices of jackets and T-shirts.

After the collection dropped on April 30, Aryan posted a message on Instagram.

It read: “Thank you for the ride. We’re all sold out. Stay tuned for the next one.”

SRK re-shared Aryan’s post on his Instagram stories.

The brand offered jackets at whopping prices of Rs 2 lakh and T-shirts worth Rs 24,000.

Looking forward, Aryan will make his directorial debut with an upcoming show titled ‘Stardom’. It will be a streaming show with six episodes and will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. The series is currently in its production stage.

It’s being produced by Aryan’s home production Red Chillies Entertainment owned by his father, who is fresh off the success of his blockbuster movie ‘Pathaan’.

A few years back, while talking to chat show host David Letterman, SRK told him that Aryan isn’t interested in building a career in acting more so because he has the towering achievements of his father to match-upto but he harbours dreams of being a director or a producer.

