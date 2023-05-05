ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

SRK-starrer ‘Pathaan’ becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ will now become the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971. It is set to release on May 12 in Bangladesh.

Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, said, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanises people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together.”

“We are incredibly thrilled that ‘Pathaan’, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh!”

He adds, “Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK & Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory.”

‘Pathaan’ is also the highest grossing film of the fabled YRF’s Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘War’.

