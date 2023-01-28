ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

SRK-starrer ‘Pathaan’ grosses Rs 313 crore worldwide in first 3 days

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathaan’, directed by Siddharth Anand, has recorded the biggest opening weekend in the history of Hindi cinema, which it set on Day 3 of its release, by collecting Rs 313 crore gross worldwide.

On Day 3, ‘Pathaan’, which released on January 25, collected Rs 38 crore net in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned Rs 1.25 crore net. The total India collection on Day 2 was Rs 39.25 crore net (47 crore gross). Meanwhile, overseas collection was also astronomical as it collected Rs 43 crore gross ($5.3M).

The total worldwide collection on Day 3 was a whopping Rs 90 crore worldwide gross box office.

The total India GBOC after 3 days stands at 201 crore gross and total overseas collection is at Rs 112 crore gross.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said: “It is incredible that Pathaan has registered the biggest all-time opening in India and overseas, considering the collections of the film in the first 3 days of release which is dubbed as the opening weekend for any film.”

“‘Pathaan’ has been blessed by Indians across the globe and what is happening with this film is unprecedented and historic.”

‘Pathaan’, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

20230128-155403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vijay Deverakonda flaunts sculpted abs, MMA moves in ‘Liger’ trailer

    ‘Judo’ Rathnam, Rajinikanth’s favourite stunt master, passes away at 92

    Marc Spector’s internal struggle was the anchor point for Oscar Isaac...

    Prateik Babbar, Simi Chahal’s ‘Tere Bajjon’ is an emotional rollercoaster