ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

SRK stopped at Mumbai airport for carrying luxury watches, gadgets

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan was halted in his tracks by the Mumbai Airport Customs sleuths for carrying several expensive watches and other high-priced gadgets, here on Saturday, officials said.

The Customs Department stopped Khan and other persons travelling with him from Sharjah to Mumbai as they were in possession of Apple Watch, six other high-value gadgets in their baggage when they arrived by a private flight.

After a thorough search following the screening of their luggage by the Air Intelligence Unit at the Chhatrpati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the pricey items were discovered, worth around Rs 17.85 lakh.

Based on this valuation, the Customs slapped a duty of Rs 6.83 lakh or around 38.5 per cent, on the actor and his team and they were allowed to leave this afternoon.

The private flight landed around 12.50 a.m. at CSMIA from Sharjah, where Khan had gone to attend the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022.

On Friday, he was conferred the ‘Global Icon of Cinema & Cultural Narrative Award’ for his contribution to international culture and films.

20221112-205602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actor Ansh Gupta uses past experience in pharmacy to help people

    Sharvari Wagh’s workout is Kathak and freestyle hip hop dance training

    Jr NTR dubs in Hindi in his own voice for first...

    Varun Dhawan on South movies’ box office success: “7-8 major flops...