Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been garnering a lot of audience appreciation for his blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, has bought a mean machine. The actor is known for his love for cars and owns an impressive fleet of cars like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz.

The latest car to join the fleet is Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV that costs over Rs 10 crore with personalised customisations. A video of SRK’s new car has been doing round on social media.

The King of Bollywood was recently spotted driving his new car on the streets of Mumbai at night. SRK’s new car comes in an Arctic White paint while the interiors are matched to a white leather. It also has the signature ‘0555’ number plate.

Looks like the massive success of ‘Pathaan’ has made the superstar splurge on the luxury SUV.

SRK owns a Phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and the electric BMW i8. He also owns a Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero, and BMW 6-series Convertible alongside Hyundai Santro and a Creta.

For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among few Bollywood celebrities who own Rolls Royce.

