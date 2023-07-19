Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again surprised his fans by not only showcasing his acting prowess, but also displaying his dance skills by choreographing his own steps in a captivating sequence of action entertainer ‘Jawan’.

SRK surprised his fans by grooving on the popular retro song ‘Beqarar Karke’ in the movie. The steps capture the menacing energy of his character in the most brilliant way, adding an intriguing layer to the scene.

According to a source, it was SRK himself who conceived the idea of introducing dance steps in this particular sequence with “Beqarar Karke” playing in the background.

“He took it upon himself to choreograph the steps, which completely transformed the scene and made it much more captivating,” the source revealed.

The improvised dance moves devised by Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ have become a favourite among audiences, with the steps going viral on social media and have generated memes across the internet.

The action-packed ‘prevue’ of the movie has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, it showcases stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more.

The movie stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, while Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra in cameo roles.

The flick is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

It will be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

