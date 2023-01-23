ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

With just two days left for his film ‘Pathaan’ to hit the big screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has urged everyone to watch the action-entertainer in theatres and fight piracy.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter, where he asked all his fans and followers to be a “soldier” for the film industry.

He wrote: “As #Pathaan fights for India, you too can be a soldier for our film industry to fight piracy! Watch #Pathaan from 25th Jan worldwide ONLY in theatres & say NO to PIRACY! The power is in your hands. Notify us at reportpiracy@yashrajfilms.com.”

‘Pathaan’ presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.

The film is the first of SRK’s three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie ‘Zero’ which tanked badly at the box office.

‘Pathaan’, produced by India’s premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will drop in theatres on January 25. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

