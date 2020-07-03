SRK wants wife Gauri to refurbish his office ceiling

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wants his wife Gauri Khan, a successful interior designer, to refurbish the office room ceiling of his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

On Friday, Gauri wrote a post stressing about the importance of ceilings when it comes to design. Reacting to Gauri’s post, SRK had a special request.

“Can you now please refurbish my Red Chillies office room with a new ceiling I have been asking you to do! I want something nice to look upto when we restart work,” wrote SRK.

To this, Gauri has formally replied: “@iamsrk our team is on it sir!”

The B-Town power couple’s brief banter sure worked as smart advertisement for Gauri, but SRK fans are not surprisingly gushing.

A fan commented: “So cute.”

Another one wrote: “Couple goals forever.”

–IANS

