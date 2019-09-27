SRK: Will announce next film in a month or two

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen on the big screen in “Zero”, has said that he will announce his next film in a month or two. He added that he is working on two to three scripts right now.

The superstar revealed this fact while interacting with the media in Mumbai on Thursday at the launch of Disney-owned Star India network’s second season of “Ted Talks India: Nayi Baat” (or New Conversations) along with TED head Chris Anderson, Star India president (Hindi entertainment) Gaurav Banerjee, and Star India managing director Sanjay Gupta.

There were recent media reports suggesting that Shah Rukh will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ “Dhoom 4”. Another wave of rumour said he set to do a Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill”, yet other unconfirmed reports suggested he is all set to make “Don 3”. Others have been saying he is planning a project with Ali Abbas Zafar’s or Rajkumar Hirani.

“Actually, I spoke to Sanjay (Gupta), Gaurav (Banerjee) and Uday (Shankar; chairman of Star and Disney India, and president of The Walt Disney Company, Asia Pacific) and I said, this is the platform where I want to announce it. This is it. I will come here and tell everyone about. Ted Talk will be my new movie,” laughed Shah Rukh.

On a serious note, he added: “Jokes apart, I am thinking and taking some time. I am working on two or three scripts and, Inshallah, as soon as they are ready, I am ready. Because most of the people with whom I am working are busy so, Inshallah, I will announce it myself. I feel till the time rumours are floating around, it’s good because some of them have given me ideas.”

He continued: “There was one film people said that I am going to do — ‘Tarzan and Jane’. So, I really want to do the role of Tarzan (laughs), But no. I think, Inshallah, in another month or two, I will figure out everything.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has focused on production. His recent production is the Netflix series “Bard Of Blood”, starring Emraan Hashmi, which premiered last week.

