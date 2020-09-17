Health and happiness: Shah Rukh Khan’s wish for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Thursday evening to post birthday wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Wishing PM @narendramodi health and happiness on the occasion of his birthday! @PMOIndia,” Shah Rukh tweeted from his verified account.

Earlier in the day many other film personalities wished PM Modi on his 70th birthday. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Kangana Ranaut, and Abhishek Bachchan were among celebrities who wished the Prime Minister on social media.