SRK wishes son Aryan Khan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for his spy-thriller movie ‘Pathaan’, is a proud father as his elder son Aryan Khan has completed the script of his first film and is all set to roll the cameras.

Aryan recently shared the status of his first film with his followers through social media. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a picture with a clapper board and the bound script placed on a pool table. The bound script has “For Aryan Khan” written over it.

Aryan concealed the film’s title with his thumb but gave out that the film is being produced by SRK’s production company Red Chilies Entertainment.

As he wrote in the caption, “Wrapped with the writing… can’t wait to say action”, his father took to the comments section and wrote, “Wow… thinking… believing… dreaming done, now onto dare…. wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special (sic).”

SRK is known to be a hands-on father and doesn’t shy away from displaying his affection and encouragement for his children in public. His birthday pictures with younger son AbRam are a testimony to the same.

On the work front, SRK has three releases in the pipeline – ‘Jawaan’, ‘Dunki’, ‘Pathaan’. He will also feature in a special appearance in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’.

