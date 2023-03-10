ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

SRK’s action sequence from ‘Jawan’ leaked, fans call it ‘Pathaan ka baap’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s action sequence reportedly from the upcoming film ‘Jawan’ has been leaked online and has created a tizzy on social media.

The short clip of about five to six seconds shows, the ‘Pathaan’ star short hair and light beard fighting with goons with a belt while holding a cigar in his mouth. The video is in slow-motion.

The clip is currently being removed for violating Red Chillies copyright. However, the hashtag #Jawan is trending on Twitter with many still posting the video.

Fans can’t keep calm as they are seen tweeting about the clip.

One wrote: “Current situation in twitter… after clip hype of #Jawan is unpredicted. Just imagine when teaser or trailer will come.”

Another commented: #Pathaan to sirf trailer tha#Jawan full monster hai

#Atlee Anna mass SRK+Ciggy+short hair+mid beard+belt fight + #Anirudh bgm =Goosebumps

Tsunami aane wali hai Theatre me fir se ?? #ShahRukhKhan?? Blue Shirt Pant me jach rhe ho aaye.”

“One leaked video and social media got shaken. Hype is real,” said another.

“#Jawan Action Leaks Bhai Yeh Toh #Pathaan Ka Baap Nikla #Atlee Anna Thank You For Making This MasterPiece This IS CALL PURE MASS Movie,” wrote another.

Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’, an action thriller, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

20230310-170803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kashmera Shah reacts to rumours on hosting ‘Nach Baliye 10’ with...

    Don’t know any cricketers: Urvashi Rautela’s statement goes viral, spawns memes

    Telugu activist Babu Gogineni’s satire on palmistry in ‘Radhe Shyam’

    Taylor Swift, St. Vincent dropped as Grammy nominees for Olivia Rodrigo’s...