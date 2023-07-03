INDIA

SRK’s ‘Jawan’ trailer to be attached with Tom Cruise’s ‘MI 7’ in theatres

  Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who continues to bask in the success of his film ‘Pathaan’, is all set to take the silver screen by storm once again.

The highly anticipated trailer of upcoming film, ‘Jawan’, will be unveiled alongside the release of ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ in theatres.

The attachment of SRK’s film’s trailer to Tom Cruise’s film is quite interesting as both the megastars command a similar fan following across the globe and are known for their charm.

The film has set its release date for September 7, this year.

‘Jawan’ directed by Atlee, promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, captivating audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences that will push the audience to the edge of their seats.

SRK has undergone a drastic change in looks, leaving fans in awe and anticipation. Earlier, its teaser too generated a massive buzz owing to SRK’s look.

The film also features Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi and the superstar Nayanthara.

‘Jawan’ has been produced by Shah Rukh’s home production Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan.

