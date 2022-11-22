ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

SRK's Mannat gets a diamond studded nameplate

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known as the king of Bollywood, has added more jewels to his crown – quite literally. His bungalow, Mannat is one of the iconic places in Mumbai, and now he has cranked it up a notch by getting a diamond studded nameplate for his residence.

Several fan clubs of the ‘Chak De! India’ star recently shared the pictures of the nameplate on their social media as they swarmed to the King’s castle to take a glimpse of the shimmery nameplate, which surfaced roughly two months after the previous nameplate.

In the pictures, two diamond nameplates could be seen with Mannat written on the left side and Landsend written on the right. Previously, it was a blackboard with Mannat Landsend embossed on it.

Landsend because the sea-facing bungalow is situated in the land’s end part of Bandstand in Bandra.

SRK often greets his fans from his balcony as he did recently on his birthday on November 2. Fans now have all the more reason to put the camera shutter sound in action with the installation of the new nameplate.

On the work front, SRK has three big-ticket releases in the pipeline first of which is ‘Pathaan’ from the YRF spy universe. The film will mark SRK’s return to the silver screen after a hiatus of 4 years. Additionally, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee’s ‘Jawan’.

