SRK's 'Pathaan' locks September 1, 2023 for release in Japan

After setting a new benchmark in the Hindi cinema with regard to unprecedented collections, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Bollywood blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, is now heading to Japan to present a heady cocktail of action and thrill to its audience.

The film, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, will release in Japanese theatres on September 1, 2023, with a subtitled version.

‘Pathaan’ is the highest grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with over Rs 1,050 crore gross at the global box office. The film has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, which marked SRK’s return to the big screens four years after his last outing ‘Zero’, tells the story of the titular spy, who is on a mission to foil the plans of an ex-secret service agent gone rogue, Jim (played by John Abraham).

The film is a total service to the fans of SRK and has many moments that pushed the audience to the edge of their seats.

The film is a textbook on how to use the stardom of the lead to its benefit and also feature a few meta moments and the post-credit scene where SRK and Salman take a dig at the new crop of Bollywood talent.

