SRK’s ‘pehli heroine’ is his ‘Pathaan’ co-star Ashutosh Rana’s wife

Actress Renuka Shahane recently went to watch the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action film ‘Pathaan’ with her husband Ashutosh Rana, which also stars him in the role of SRK’s top boss. She took to Twitter and shared the picture from the movie date.

In the first photo, Ashutosh and Renuka sat inside a car as they wore ethnic outfits. The second selfie was clicked inside the theatre as the duo smiled and posed for the camera.

SRK responded to the actress’s tweet as he commented: “Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain (Did you tell Col Luthra that you are my first heroine)!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!!”

Shah Rukh and Renuka essayed Shekharan Rai and Maria respectively in the 1989 television series ‘Circus’.

Netizens had a field day with SRK bringing out his witty side to the actress’s tweet. However, it’s Renuka’s response which is now grabbing the eyeballs.

Renuka responded: “Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kahaa hai. Aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa (Can anything be hidden from him? You only have called him all-knowing. And come what may, he can’t fire you because nobody can do what you do).”

