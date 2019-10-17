SRK’s witty jibe at K.jo’s heels

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and take a witty jibe while lauding filmmaker and old friend Karan Johar’s gender neutral style sense.

At an awards night, Johar turned up nattily dressed in a black and gold dress. He teamed it up with a pair of heels.

Johar’s gender neutral style statement was highlighted on social media by SRK, who posted pictures in which he is seen wearing a ‘Dust of Gods’ jacket, red shades and his grey cargo pants.

His caption read: “Thanks again @karanjohar for The Dust of Gods jacket. Will never be able to match your Fashionista sense of style… but trying…( somebody get me my heels!! )”

–IANS

vnc/vnc