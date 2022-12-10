Rapper Srushti Tawde, who has been setting the mainstream Indian rap scene on fire with her volatile verses, has lent her artistic expertise to the new song titled ‘Nishaana’ from the Taapsee Pannu-starrer streaming movie ‘Blurr’. The rapper has shared that the song gave her a lot of creative liberty.

Elaborating on the same, Srushti said, “I am ending the year on a terrific note as what would be better than an opportunity to work with Taapsee Pannu. I am overwhelmed with the response ‘Nishaana’ is receiving from the audience.”

She further mentioned, “I am glad that my passion for my art has been recognized. The entire team of Blurr was very supportive; they gave me complete creative liberty to write and compose this song my way and hence, it reflects me and my style so well.”

The visually distinctive and unconventional rap song beautifully captures the pool of emotions. From determination to courage and fear to the fighting spirit, it visually narrates the protagonist’s (Taapsee Pannu) journey in the film.

The song has been written and directed by Akash Bhatia, who earlier directed Taapsee’s ‘Looop Lapeta’ this year.

Commenting on the song, Taapsee said, “Nishaana’ truly encapsulates the essence of ‘Blurr’ via its lyrics, look and feel. I am thankful to Akash for portraying the protagonist’s state of mind so well through this beautiful piece of art.”

Showering praise on Srushti, the actress further shared, “Also, who better than Srushti to collaborate with for ‘Nishaana’ – she reminds me of my journey in the industry as she too is an outsider but with a thirst to disrupt the game and make it big. I am glad that so many creative and intelligent minds came together to make this happen and I hope the viewers enjoy our labour of work”.

Produced by Zee Studios, Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions, the film is a psychological thriller and also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Abhilash Thapliyal.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, ‘Blurr’ follows the story of twin sisters, Gayatri- Gautami and their encounters with the unknown world due to loss of sight. The film is available to stream on ZEE5.

