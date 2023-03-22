BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

SsangYong Motor reborn as KG Mobility after takeover

NewsWire
0
0

SsangYong Motor Co on Wednesday changed its name to KG Mobility to transform itself into a future mobility solutions company.

SsangYong Motor finalised the name change at a shareholders’ meeting to focus on the electric vehicle platform, software defined vehicle, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence for survival amid an accelerating electrification push.

The Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved SsangYong’s debt payment plans in August after the court picked a local consortium led by chemical-to-steel firm KG Group as the final bidder to acquire the debt-laden company in June, reports Yonhap news agency.

A Seoul court in August last year approved SsangYong Motor’s rehabilitation plan with ‘overwhelming’ support from creditors and other related parties, paving the way for the carmaker to get its business back on track.

In 2011, Mahindra acquired a 70 per cent stake in SsangYong for 523 billion won.

In October, SsangYong graduated from the court-led debt rescheduling program 1 1/2 years after it was placed under court receivership.

SsangYong Motor originated from Ha Dong-Hwan Motor Workshop in January 1954 and its name was changed to Dong-A Motor Co. in 1977 and SsangYong Motor in 1988.

The SUV-focused carmaker’s lineup consists of the Torres, Tivoli, Korando, Rexton and Rexton Sports SUVs.

It plans to launch the Torres EVX all-electric model based on the Torres SUV later this year and other upgraded models throughout the year.

20230322-101804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Power consumption in April-Feb of 2022-23 crosses last fiscal’s usage limit

    Private equity investments gain momentum during 2015-20

    Indices decline in opening session, Q4 GDP numbers in focus

    Retail participation adds liquidity risks to Indian markets