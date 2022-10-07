INDIALIFESTYLE

SSC exams in Hindi, English discriminatory: says JD-S

The Hindi versus regional languages controversy is back again in Karnataka over conducting the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams for Central government departments in English and Hindi only.

Janata Dal-S (JD-S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy alleged that the BJP is trying to suppress regional languages.

“SSC is conducting exams for 20,000 vacancies in English and Hindi only. Selected candidates can be posted in any state. No scope for conducting the exams in any regional languages, including Kannada. Can there be any more evidence of Hindi imposition and language discrimination than this,” he tweeted.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has been accused of pushing forward the BJP-led central government’s Hindi agenda in the state.

“It appears that the BJP bears the evil intention of destroying regional languages. It seems they are filled with hate for southern languages, including Kannada. They intend to bury the three-language formula,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

He demanded that the SSC exams should be conducted in Kannada also, and only Kannada-speaking persons should be appointed to posts in the state.

However, leaders of the ruling BJP in Karnataka shot down the objections as a non-issue that is being raked up with the forthcoming assembly elections in mind.

On Wednesday, the issue had been raised by DMK leader Kanimozhi in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu.

