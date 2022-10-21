The Special Security Force (SSF), recently set up by the Uttar Pradesh government, will soon take charge of guarding prominent pilgrimage sites, religious centres, the high court, and other important establishments in the state.

At present, paramilitary jawans are in charge of the security of these places.

Ahead of this proposed transition, policemen and PAC jawans are being recruited into the SSF, said officials.

The deployment is being done in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, and Mathura districts.

“At this point, we are not hiring freshers. Instead, personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police and PAC are volunteering to be posted in the SSF. So far, 150 jawans have been inducted into the special force,” said Pratap Gopendra, commandant of the Fourth Battalion of PAC in Prayagraj.

To ensure security, the SSF has been equipped with special powers, including the authority to carry out raids without warrants and make arrests.

At present, the SSF comprises five battalions.

The state government has created 5,124 posts of different ranks for the Force.

