INDIA

SSF to guard religious sites in UP

NewsWire
0
0

The Special Security Force (SSF), recently set up by the Uttar Pradesh government, will soon take charge of guarding prominent pilgrimage sites, religious centres, the high court, and other important establishments in the state.

At present, paramilitary jawans are in charge of the security of these places.

Ahead of this proposed transition, policemen and PAC jawans are being recruited into the SSF, said officials.

The deployment is being done in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, and Mathura districts.

“At this point, we are not hiring freshers. Instead, personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police and PAC are volunteering to be posted in the SSF. So far, 150 jawans have been inducted into the special force,” said Pratap Gopendra, commandant of the Fourth Battalion of PAC in Prayagraj.

To ensure security, the SSF has been equipped with special powers, including the authority to carry out raids without warrants and make arrests.

At present, the SSF comprises five battalions.

The state government has created 5,124 posts of different ranks for the Force.

20221021-090605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    From the beginning, US authored events leading to humiliation in Kabul...

    Himachal Assembly passes Bill for giving property rights in slums

    Empowered group approves sale of Pawan Hans to Star 9 at...

    A Bulgari Mangalsutra is Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shibani Dandekar’s choice...