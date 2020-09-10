SSR case: ED likely to register fresh case on the basis of NCB findings

New Delhi/Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which registered a case of money laundering in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is soon likely to register another case on the basis of the findings of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The NCB arrested the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday

The ED has registered a case of money laundering on July 31 on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bihar Police on the complaint of Sushant’s father K. K.Singh.

Singh in his complaint to the Bihar Police had alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from the account of the late actor to other bank accounts of which the family has no connection. A top ED official said that the agency is looking at all the angles to register a fresh case of money laundering on the basis of the findings of the NCB.

The official said that the financial probe agency is taking legal assistance to understand the legality for registering a fresh case as the case of NCB has been registered under the NDPS Act.

The official said, “Earlier we registered a case on the basis of Singh’s complaint, which dealt with the money laundering in relation to Sushant’s bank account. While the new case will be based on the findings of the NCB, as it has made several arrests.”

The official further said that the ED will also look after the angle of money generated through the drug trafficking and drug procurement. The money generated through drug sales, purchase and trafficking will be considered as proceeds of crime in the new case, another official said.

The official also said, “We will take the copy of the investigation of the NCB and then study that. After studying the documents, we will decide to register a fresh case,” the official added.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 in his Bandra flat.

The NCB has registered a case against Rhea, her brother Showik, Goa based hotelier Gaurav Arya, talent manager Jaya Saha and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and others.

The NCB has arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sushant’s personal staff Dipesh Sawant on the charges of procuring drugs. A Mumbai court has sent Rhea to judicial custody till September 22. Rhea, her family members, including her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik and others are being investigated by the CBI, ED and the NCB.

The ED has already recorded the statements of Rhea, Showik, Indrajit, Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Miranda and others. The ED has also recorded the statement of Sushant’s father K. K.Singh, sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh.

A team of the CBI’s SIT is camping in Mumbai along with a team of the forensic department since August 20. They have visited the flat of Sushant in the Bandra area, Waterstone resort and Cooper Hospital several times. The CBi has also recorded the statement of several people in connection with the case.

–IANS

aks/dpb