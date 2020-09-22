Sushant Singh Rajput to appear in Lord Kartik avatar for Kolkata’s Durga Puja artwork

Pandal themes and decorations in Durga Puja mandaps in Kolkata are often created around what is making news in a particular year. With the late Sushant Singh Rajput occupying the collective conscience of the nation these past months, little wonder that a puja committee in Kolkata is creating pandal decor around the late actor at the annual festivities.

Kolkata’s Kestopur Masterda Smriti Sangha Durgapujo Committee, in its 68th year, has come up with a unique idea to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. The late Bollywood actor is all set to feature in the avatar of Lord Kartik on traditional Patachitra (scroll painting) plates that will adorn their pandal.

Shimul Majumdar, Secretary of the puja committee, told IANS: “Sushant Singh Rajput’s face, his body pattern and hairstyle were very similar to Lord Kartik’s. So this year, we are decorating our pandal with Sushant’s face painted in the avatar of Lord Kartik on traditional earthen Patachitra plates. Artist Manas Roy is working on the idea. This will be our tribute to the late actor, who had an untimely demise.”

Elaborating on the concept, artist Manas Roy shared: “If Sushant Singh Rajput ever featured in a film or a mythological show based on Mahishasuramardini, he would have been the perfect choice for Lord Kartik. In Bengal, Kartik symbolises the ideal good looking man and Sushant matched the criterion. This inspired us to use his face as Lord Kartik on Patachitra paintings, which will be used for our pandal decoration. That’s how we pay respect to his departed soul.”

Why this idea to decorate the pandal with Patachitra saucers? Majumdar revealed the actual purpose was to help artisans affected by the cyclone Amphan and the Covid pandemic across West Bengal. So, the installation work will be done by the artisans, and will be used to decorate the pandal. The organisers also plan to arrange a small fair where artisans coming from distant villages in districts like West Medinipur, Maldah, Coochbehar and Bardhaman can directly sell pottery and handicraft items to visitors.