SSR’s sister Priyanka drops cryptic post after Rhea Chakraborty ‘Roadies’ announcement

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka took to social media where she wrote a cryptic post saying “tum kiyu darogi” (why will you be scared) after actress Rhea Chakraborty was announced as a gang leader for the upcoming season of ‘Roadies’.

It was on Monday, that Rhea was named as one of the gang leaders in the 19th season of the youth-based reality show ‘MTV Roadies’. She had shared a promo on Instagram.

Rhea was heard saying: “Aapko kya laga main wapas nahi aaungi, darr jaungi? ab darne ki baari kisi aur ki.”

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Singh wrote: “Tum kiyu darogi? Tum to vaishya thi aur rahogi! Prashna yeh hai ki tumhari upbhogta kaun hai? Koi Sattadhari hi ye himmat de sakta hai. Who responsible 4delays InSSRCs is obvious (sic).”

Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020 in mysterious circumstances which created a nationwide uproar. He was found hanging in his flat in Juhu. Days after his death, the actor’s father filed a case against Rhea, the actor’s then girlfriend, accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering.

20230411-152603

