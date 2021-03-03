Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday tweeted about the patience with which the late actor’s family is waiting for the mystery behind his death to be solved.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment nine months ago in June last year.

“Literal meaning of Patience — the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset. And PATIENT we have been! #TruthAboutSushant,” Shweta wrote on Twitter.

California-based designer Shweta penned a poem, too, to express her pain while searching for answers to her late brother’s demise.

The poem reads: “Outpouring of my heart…#TruthAboutSushant

There is so much that needs to be said,

But no words to express!

There is a mountain to be climbed,

But no set path is defined!

The warrior in me is all grief-stricken and withered,

But the unwavering faith inside is not ready to flicker!

My heart clamors ‘I am falling into an abyss I need to heal’,

My mind says I haven’t found closure…The answers to deal!

There is no end in sight…

But have questions that will never ever subside!!”

The Central Bureau of Investigation was assigned the task of probing the Bollywood actor’s death a couple of months after he passed away but they have not revealed much till date.

