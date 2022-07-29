Hours of operation at Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market will be expanded for a one-year pilot project, starting this Sunday, July 31. The changes include having the Market open on Sundays, as well as later morning opening times and later weekday evening closing times.

It will open at 10 a.m. this Sunday and the first 2,000 customers will receive a free, reusable shopping bag.

Consumer feedback received in the recent public survey conducted by the City indicated that there was high demand for customers to be able to shop after regular office working hours and on Sundays as an additional weekend shopping day. Based on this feedback the expanded operating hours include two additional hours of operation each weekday evening and a seven-hour additional shopping day on Sundays.

New operating hours for the South Market (main building) under the pilot will be:

• Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Closed on Mondays

The St. Lawrence Market Saturday Farmers Market will continue to operate from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekly.

On site to kick-off the Market’s new operating hours and the new Sunday Chef Series with live cooking demonstrations and samples will be Toronto’s own Chef Victor Barry (Chef-Owner PIANO PIANO). Chef Victor and his family will show off their pizza-making skills in the wood-fired pizza oven using fresh ingredients from St. Lawrence Market merchants. Demonstrations, which will run from noon to 2:30 p.m., will show how to make fresh pizzas with the entire family. Chef Victor will be available in person to provide great Italian cooking tips.

On Sunday, visitors can also enjoy food and beverages inside the Market and outside on the pedestrianized Market Street. Delicious snacks from Market merchants will be available for sale outside on Market Street, along with beer, wine and cocktails by partner SIP Niagara and the Gastro Guru Jeremy Parsons.

Kids and families can enjoy roaming performers including magicians and balloon twisters, while visitors of all ages will hear live jazz music throughout the day.

More information about the hours of operation pilot project and upcoming events is available on the St. Lawrence Market website: www.stlawrencemarket.com/.