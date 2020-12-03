Canindia News

St. Lawrence Saturday Farmers Market to resume full operations

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

Today, the City of Toronto announced the St. Lawrence Market Saturday Farmers Market will resume full operations so it can provide essential food retail to residents.

The St. Lawrence Market Complex is a public food market that provides fresh and prepared foods to local residents. The Market believes in the importance of local food systems and is committed to providing food access.

The City of Toronto has reviewed the Province of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework for areas in Grey – Lockdown as it applies to the Saturday-only Farmers Market. The Farmers Market has long been a weekly aspect of the permanent indoor St. Lawrence Market, which is permitted to be open under the regulations as it is essential food retail. This allows the Saturday Farmers Market to operate indoors with COVID-19 precautions in place.

The Farmers Market will be open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The South (main) Market building at 91 to 95 Front Street East has remained open during the COVID-19 health emergency and is open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For further information about the St. Lawrence Market Complex, including operations during the COVID-19 health emergency, please visit http://www.stlawrencemarket.com.

