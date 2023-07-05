INDIA

St. Petersburg to introduce resort fees in 2024

NewsWire
0
0

Tourists visiting St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, will be required to pay a resort fee in 2024, the local government announced.

According to a decree signed recently by Governor Alexander Beglov, a pilot resort fee system will be introduced in St. Petersburg’s hotels from October 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024, reports Xinhua news agency.

The rate will be set at 0 rubles for the initial phase until April 1, 2024, and from this time on, each tourist will be charged 100 rubbles ($1.1) per day.

No resort fee will be charged on the day of arrival, and more than 20 categories of residents will be exempted from paying the fee, including veterans of the Great Patriotic War, families with many children and people permanently working in the city on the basis of an employment contract or service contract.

Resort fees collected by hotels will go to the city budget and are supposed to be directed to the preservation, restoration and development of the tourism infrastructure, the city’s press service said.

2023070534248

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Vande Bharat’ mission brings back over 6.7 mn Indians

    Delhi court extends alleged conman Sherpuria’s ED custody in money laundering...

    Top bariatric surgeon discounts fear of risks associated with procedure

    Botafogo announce departure of coach Luis Castro