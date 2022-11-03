New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANSlife) St. Regis Hotels and Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of The St. Regis Goa Resort. The Resort is a curated sanctuary between the Sal River and the Arabian Sea near India’s southwestern coastal city of Goa, famous for its palm-fringed tropical beaches, historic Portuguese-era architecture, enticing seafood, and distinctive culture. The Resort will feature the renowned hallmarks and vanguard spirit of the iconic luxury brand, such as its celebrated rituals, innovative cuisine, and bespoke St. Regis Butler service for guests.

“We are delighted to celebrate the opening of our second St. Regis property in this enchanting haven in India. St. Regis provides exquisite resort experiences for our global luminaries, and Goa is a special destination where guests will find themselves surrounded by unspoiled nature and infinite sandy beaches,” said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts.

“Through the exemplary hospitality and cherished traditions of the original St. Regis hotel in New York, we embrace the Goan spirit of slowing down to enjoy life’s moments to their fullest. The St. Regis Goa Resort offers a welcome respite, a place where our guests can renew, reconnect and appreciate what is truly important.”

Located approximately 60 minutes drive from Goa International Airport, the Resort is nestled in 49 acres of lush greenery fringing the pristine Mobor Beach on the shores of the Arabian Sea. The area between the Sal River and the ocean is a paradise for nature lovers, a sanctuary of freshwater lagoons and over 30,000 trees, where the intimate resort blends seamlessly into its surroundings with its confluence of Portuguese and traditional Indian architecture.

The Resort features 206 guestrooms including 46 suites offering private terraces overlooking the tranquil lagoons or the golf course. For the bespoke luxury of an exclusive kind, there are 20 luxuriously appointed suites and villas with plunge pools, private access to the beach, and all-day indulgent dining at The Manor.

The Resort offers four exquisite dining venues and two bars, The Restaurant is an all-day dining venue that invites guests to discover the delights of local cuisine and international favourites. At the eastern end of the resort is Riverside, an Italian fine dining restaurant with exceptional views of the Sal River serving innovative cuisine inspired by the traditions of Italy. Susegado is a pan-Asian and seafood grill restaurant in a casual beach shack overlooking the ocean and tempts diners with wonderful aromas of seafood grilled to perfection over charcoal as well as light bites and refreshing cocktails.

The Drawing Room offers crafted afternoon tea and the resort’s delightful twist on the brand’s signature Bloody Mary cocktail, The Goan Mary, inspired by the vibrant colors and the popular spicy red mix, Recheado masala of Goa with Kashmiri chili, vinegar, garlic, cinnamon, and local spices. Pool Bar is the perfect venue for pre-dinner cocktails with its sunset views overlooking the pool. Aqua, is the ideal place to relax and experience the art of drinking while engaging in fun indoor games and activities.

The Resort features a swimming pool surrounded by foliage, along with a well-equipped gym for fitness enthusiasts. Younger guests will enjoy the St. Regis Family Traditions programs and experiences, including a mobile library, as well as the fun and enriching activities of the Children’s Club with its kids-only pool, play park, and gaming zone.

The St. Regis Spa, with its eight private rooms for bespoke treatments, includes age-old Indian ayurvedic rituals and therapies derived from 5,000 years of tradition that nourish and enliven the mind, body, and spirit. At the resort, the legacy of New York’s distinguished Astor family, founders of the brand’s flagship hotel, The St. Regis New York, is kept alive with activities that reflect the family’s love of sport and the outdoors, with a scenic 12-hole executive golf course and relaxed beachside amenities.

With a total of more than 32,000 square feet of dedicated event space, the Resort offers venues and facilities for iconic celebrations and meetings. The Astor Ballroom, covering an area of more than 6,585 square feet including a beautiful lawn space is the perfect setting for events, galas, and weddings. The Resort can also curate personalized private events on the beach as well as across its picturesque expanses of green lawn. The Resort also offers bespoke venues for unforgettable business meetings and functions.

“Goa has something for everyone, whether they are interested in historic architecture, uninterrupted expanses of golden beaches, unique fusion cuisines or exhilarating outdoor activities,” said Satish Kumar, General Manager, The St. Regis Goa Resort. “The Goan people are warm, welcoming, and generous, and the notion of ‘susegad’ is quintessential to their way of life, encouraging one to slow down and find clarity amidst the exotic spirit of the landscapes. Whether indulging, celebrating, or exploring, The St. Regis Goa Resort is a soulful sanctuary where senses are delighted, moments are treasured, and memories are made.”

