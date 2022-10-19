INDIA

St Stephen’s College case: SC refuses to stay Delhi HC order; admissions now on basis of CUET

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Delhi High Court order, which asked St. Stephen’s College to issue a fresh prospectus giving 100 per cent weightage to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 score for non-minority candidates applying to under-graduate courses, affirming no interviews for the admissions.

A bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar declined to stay the high court order. “We find no reason to stay the judgment”, said the top court.

Therefore, St Stephen’s College cannot hold interviews for general category students and it would have to give admissions for the undergraduate courses only on the basis of CUET scores.

On September 12, the Delhi High Court asked St. Stephen’s College to issue a fresh prospectus giving 100 per cent weightage to CUET 2022 score for non-minority candidates applying to under-graduate courses, affirming no interviews for the admissions. The St. Stephen’s College moved the apex court challenging the high court order.

St Stephen’s College moved the high court against the Delhi University order to withdraw its admission prospectus and allow admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

In the order, the high court had directed the college to withdraw its admission prospectus and issue a public notice declaring the amended admission procedure, saying the aided minority educational institutions that are affiliated with the university must follow its norms and procedures.

It was also said, in the ruling, that the DU cannot insist upon a single merit list for admission of candidates belonging to the Christian community regardless of any denomination, sub-sex, or sub-activities within the community.

The prospectus issued by St. Stephen’s for admissions 2022-23 stated that students from all categories, including general/unreserved seats, will be admitted on the basis of an 85:15 ratio. While 85 per cent of weightage would be given to the CUET, 15 per cent weightage would be given to interviews.

However, this decision went against the Delhi University guidelines issued for admissions to the new academic session which led to a row between Delhi University and St Stephen’s College

20221019-152004

