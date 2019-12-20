St Stephens joins university stir, slam attempts to create ‘Hindu Rashtra’

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Delhi University’s premier college, St Stephens, has joined the nationwide stir in university campuses against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

According to a post, students and faculty members in large numbers came together on Monday to discuss and plan “long term resistance” to the CAA, NRC and NPR.

“Of utmost importance is to realize that the approval of these provisions aren’t isolated actions but steps towards the Sangh’s vision of a Hindu Rashtra,” the post said denouncing in words what is usually said by Opposition parties.

“The abrogation of Article 370 in August and the internet suspension in Kashmir is not to be forgotten either; Kashmiris continue to face innumerable human rights violations and suspension of civil rights,” it added.

“Further, we must keep in mind the condition of the working class of the country who continue to suffer the consequences of a negligent government that doesn’t care about fixing rampant unemployment and poverty,” St Stephens’ students and faculty said, criticizing the economic policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

“Government is committed to distracting the populace from the economic crisis it has created and is now abjectly failing to deal with; the students and professors of St Stephens will not stand by and tolerate the marginalisation of the people’s real needs and interests,” the post said, blaming the Modi government for trying to distract from the economic woes facing the country.

“The unleashing of unabashed terror in universities like JNU, Jamia and AMU and the passing of divisive legislation like CAA seeks to destroy the secular character of India and the right to dissent that is intrinsic to any genuine democracy. The exercise of this right is an intrinsic aspect of university campuses. We wholeheartedly the necessity of dissent on campuses and refuse to allow its dilution in the face of fascist violence running riot in the country today,” the post said affirming the right to dissent in campuses and slamming “fascist tendencies”.

–IANS

san/vd