St. Stephen’s students march in protest against JNU violence

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Condemning the recent attack on students and teachers of the Centre-administered Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the capital, students of the prestigious St. Stephen’s College staged a “boycott classes” march in their campus here on Wednesday.

Over a hundred students boycotted their classes of the day completely and gathered in the college campus to march towards the Arts Faculty building in Delhi university in a show of solidarity with the students and teachers protesting at JNU.

Many students were heard raising slogans like “Iss Baar Nahi Hum Chodenge, Itihas Ki Dhara Modenge” (We will not let go this time, we will change the direction of history), while posters of “Stephens Against Fascism” were seen during the march

During the protest, the students also read aloud the Preamble of the Indian Constitution outside the Andrews Court in the college premises followed by a protest song.

One of the protesters said: “CAA-NRC-NPR (Citizenship (Amendment) Act-National Register of Citizens-National Population Register) is only another move of the government at the Centre against the rights of Muslims, but they have also simply ignored the concerns of the people of Assam, Tripura, and other states in the Northeast.”

Students of other colleges like Lady Shri Ram College and Miranda House also reportedly boycotted their classes on the call given by Stephen’s students to raised their voice against the recent attacks on universities.

Major violence resulting in serious injury to JNU students and teachers broke out on Sunday in the university campus, located in the southern part of the city, when a mob of masked goons raided the hostels attacking inmates with iron rods and sticks.

