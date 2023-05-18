St. Xavier’s University has have announced the beginning of four-year degree course in line with the National Education Policy this making these two institutes the first among all state varsities in West Bengal introducing this new system

The same thing will also be introduced at the university’s affiliate and iconic St Xavier’s College in Kolkata.

The student opting for the new four-year undergraduate course, after completion of that course would be able to undertake a one- year post-graduation.

However, both St. Xavier’s University and St. Xavier’s College will continue with the old system of a three-year undergraduate course followed by a two-year post-graduation course.

Both the universities have made a formal announcement on this count on its website.

The authorities of both St. Xavier’s University and St. Xavier’s College have claimed to have completed the process of putting in place the infrastructure necessary to introduce this new academic system. The new system will be available for all the subjects taught in these two institutes.

It is learnt that students who will be completing a four-year undergraduate course, will have the option to either go for a one- year post-graduation course or straight go to Ph.D.

However, those opting for the second option of going straight to Ph.D will have to fulfill some criteria for that.

Students opting for research in the fourth year will have to score 75 per cent in the first six semesters and also complete a research project under any faculty member.

The decision of these two prime educational institutes of the state come at a time, when no other university in the state, especially the state-run universities are yet to spell out their concrete plan in the matter.

Even the TWest Bengal government has expressed its reservations on this count.

20230518-140605