INDIA

St. Xavier’s University first in Bengal to announce to introduce 4-yr undergraduate courses

NewsWire
0
0

St. Xavier’s University has have announced the beginning of four-year degree course in line with the National Education Policy this making these two institutes the first among all state varsities in West Bengal introducing this new system

The same thing will also be introduced at the university’s affiliate and iconic St Xavier’s College in Kolkata.

The student opting for the new four-year undergraduate course, after completion of that course would be able to undertake a one- year post-graduation.

However, both St. Xavier’s University and St. Xavier’s College will continue with the old system of a three-year undergraduate course followed by a two-year post-graduation course.

Both the universities have made a formal announcement on this count on its website.

The authorities of both St. Xavier’s University and St. Xavier’s College have claimed to have completed the process of putting in place the infrastructure necessary to introduce this new academic system. The new system will be available for all the subjects taught in these two institutes.

It is learnt that students who will be completing a four-year undergraduate course, will have the option to either go for a one- year post-graduation course or straight go to Ph.D.

However, those opting for the second option of going straight to Ph.D will have to fulfill some criteria for that.

Students opting for research in the fourth year will have to score 75 per cent in the first six semesters and also complete a research project under any faculty member.

The decision of these two prime educational institutes of the state come at a time, when no other university in the state, especially the state-run universities are yet to spell out their concrete plan in the matter.

Even the TWest Bengal government has expressed its reservations on this count.

20230518-140605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN CM to finalise items for Pongal gift hamper

    After 24 yrs, resettlement of Mizoram’s tribals in Tripura begins

    Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth meet Rishabh Pant, pen heartwarming notes...

    TN to start Climate Smart Villages as part of Climate Change...