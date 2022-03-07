‘Stabs in the back’: Russia discussing nationalisation of foreign businesses

Russia’s ruling party has come up with the idea of nationaliSing the production of companies who announced their departure from the Russian market during the military offensive in Ukraine.

Since the launch of the military operation, dozens of international enterprises have revealed their intention to cease operations in Russia, and the list is constantly growing. The secretary of United Russia’s general council, Andrey Turchak, called these actions “stabs in the back”, and warned of “tough retaliatory measures”, RT reported.

“United Russia proposes to nationaliSe the production of those companies which announce their departure and the closure of production in Russia during a special operation in Ukraine. This is an extreme measure, but we will not tolerate stabs in the back, and we will protect our people,” Turchak said in a statement.

He called the companies’ decision to leave Russia “a premeditated bankruptcy”, “a purely political decision”, and part of a “sanction war against Russia”. Therefore, he argued, the main task of the Russian authorities is to “to preserve jobs” and not let the economy “be destroyed from within”.

“This is a real war, and not against Russia as a whole, but against citizens. We will not look at it indifferently. We will take tough retaliatory measures, acting in accordance with the laws of war,” Turchak said, RT reported.

On Monday, the government issued a decree saying Russian citizens and companies, the state itself, and its regions and municipalities would have to pay for obligations to foreign creditors from “unfriendly” countries in rubles. Russian companies that want to work with firms from these countries will have to apply for government permission.

Earlier this month, officials from Russia’s Transport Ministry reportedly discussed the possibility of nationalising Airbus and Boeing planes. This measure could be used as a way of combating the EU’s ban on selling and leasing aircraft to Russian airlines.

20220307-232203