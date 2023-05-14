BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Stack Overflow lays off 10% employees, CEO says ‘weighs heavily on me’

NewsWire
0
0

Stack Overflow, a question and answer website for programmers, has laid off 10 per cent of its workforce, or 58 employees, amid global macroeconomic pressures and focus on profitability.

Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO of Stack Overflow, said that the layoffs were also the result of taking a hard look at “our strategic priorities for this fiscal year as well as our organisational structure” as the company invests in the continued growth of Stack Overflow for Teams “and pursue agility and flexibility as we launch AI/ML-focused offerings in the months ahead”.

“I’ve made the very difficult decision to reduce our workforce by about 10 per cent per cent or 58 employees. This is painful for them, and we are supporting those employees through this transition with severance packages, extensions of healthcare benefits, and outplacement services,” the CEO said in a statement.

As the CEO, “I take full ownership of this decision and it weighs heavily on me.”

Stack Overflow serves 100 million people every month, making it one of the most popular websites in the world.

Its asynchronous knowledge management and collaboration offering, Stack Overflow for Teams, is transforming how people work.

Chandrasekar will share more on the company’s business at fiscal year Q4 in review and the road ahead next week.

20230514-102405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s ageing office spaces present huge investment opportunity: JLL

    LIC Housing Finance to raise Rs 2,334 cr

    Not qualified for the post? Promote higher: IRDAI policy

    Govt plans to implement 58% of its borrowings in first half...