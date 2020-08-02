Stadia Pro members to get 5 new free games this month

San Francisco, Aug 2 (IANS) Google has revealed that Stadia Pro members will get five new games for free with Stadia Pro this month.

Five new games for free with Stadia Pro are Strange Brigade, Kona, Metro 2033 Redux, Just Shapes And Beats as well as Rock of Ages 3: Make And Break.

These new games will be launched on August 14 and will be available on the subscription-based game service Stadia, Google said in a statement recently.

The US based search engine giant also announced a new Stadia experiment that lets users play games on mobile devices over 4G and 5G cellular networks.

Until now, subscribers were only able to use the game-streaming service on Android devices only when connected to steady Wi-Fi.

In addition, Google has finally started testing YouTube live streaming for Stadia Cloud gaming service alongside exclusive “Crowd Play” features.

–IANS

wh/pgh