INDIASCI-TECH

Stadia users can now download PC copies of Ubisoft games

NewsWire
0
0

French video game company Ubisoft is rolling out PC copies of games to players who purchased games on Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia.

Instead of using codes, the company’s ‘Ubisoft Connect’ service will automatically complete the transfer, reports 9To5Google.

Players need to link their Ubisoft and Google Stadia accounts in order to complete the transfer, which can be done through ‘Ubisoft account settings’.

The games are only playable on PC for now, but other cloud services, such as ‘GeForce Now’ and ‘Shadow’, should be able to access them.

In September, Ubisoft confirmed that if players had purchased its titles on Google’s cloud gaming platform, they would be able to transfer those purchases to their PC in the future.

Meanwhile, Google announced to shut down Stadia in January next year, admitting that it hasn’t gained the traction it had expected.

Google had also started refunds for Stadia purchases last month.

20221219-110004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RWAs will be councillors of their areas, BJP’s non-cooperation nixed Mohalla...

    Journo in custody, alleges torture by cops

    IPL 2022: Will DK’s RCB showing revive his India T20 World...

    Rampur qawwals rue pandemic putting them out of work