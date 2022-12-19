French video game company Ubisoft is rolling out PC copies of games to players who purchased games on Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia.

Instead of using codes, the company’s ‘Ubisoft Connect’ service will automatically complete the transfer, reports 9To5Google.

Players need to link their Ubisoft and Google Stadia accounts in order to complete the transfer, which can be done through ‘Ubisoft account settings’.

The games are only playable on PC for now, but other cloud services, such as ‘GeForce Now’ and ‘Shadow’, should be able to access them.

In September, Ubisoft confirmed that if players had purchased its titles on Google’s cloud gaming platform, they would be able to transfer those purchases to their PC in the future.

Meanwhile, Google announced to shut down Stadia in January next year, admitting that it hasn’t gained the traction it had expected.

Google had also started refunds for Stadia purchases last month.

