West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor became the third player to score 5000 Women’s ODI runs, after England’s Charlotte Edwards and India’s Mithali Raj, during her team’s third ODI against Pakistan, here on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Taylor went past the 5000-run mark when she took a single off Sadia Iqbal to score her 42nd run of the innings. During the process, she also became the fastest woman cricketer to achieve the feat. The West Indies captain reached the landmark in the 129th innings of her career.

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj, who took 144 innings to reach the 5000 runs milestone, was the previous fastest women cricketer. Former England captain Charlotte Edwards is the third player to have over 5000 runs in ODIs. She crossed the historic 5000 mark in her 156th ODI innings.

Stafanie hit a fantastic century (102 off 117), remained not out, and guided her team to a convincing six-wicket win over Pakistan in the third ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Stafanie is now also the first player with 5000-plus runs and 100-plus wickets in Women’s ODIs.

–IANS

