Experienced West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor has been named in the squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. But her participation is subject to a final fitness assessment, said Cricket West Indies (CWI).

“Following further assessment of Stafanie Taylor’s back injury by a specialist in Johannesburg, she has travelled to Cape Town for more treatment and to commence her return to play protocols ahead of the Team’s arrival on Friday.”

“The Cricket West Indies Medical Team will continue to support and care for Stafanie and we wish her all the very best in her efforts to return to full fitness in time to participate in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup,” said the CWI.

The squad, captained by Hayley Matthews with wicketkeeper-batter Shemaine Campbelle, sees the inclusion of three players who recently competed in the first-ever ICC Women’s U19 World Cup in January — Zaida James, Trishan Holder and Djenaba Joseph. The trio were recently given a call-up to the West Indies team ahead of the women’s T20I tri-series in South Africa due to injuries to senior players in the team.

“Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph and Trishan Holder have been making great progress and have been included in the squad. Zaida brings both left-hand batting and left-arm orthodox bowling, both of which the team has been missing in recent times.”

“Djenaba is a batting allrounder and Trishan is a powerful striker and wicketkeeping option. They have all proven that they can hold their own at this level. We believe the 15 players consist of a good all-round mix and we expect them to be able to compete in this World Cup,” said Ann Browne-John, Lead Selector.

Apart from the trio of Hayley, Shemaine and Stafanie, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman and Afy Fletcher have also been included in the squad. All six members were a part of the West Indies team who became the Women’s T20 World Cup winners in 2016.

West Indies have been drawn in Group 2 alongside England, India, Pakistan and Ireland and will travel to Cape Town on February 3 ahead of the start of the tournament, which will begin on February 10 with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka.

Newlands in Cape Town, Boland Park in Paarl and St. George’s Park in Gqeberha are the host venues for the tournament. West Indies, winless in their last 13 T20Is, will open their T20 World Cup campaign against England at Boland Park in Paarl on February 11. The final will be held on February 26 in Cape Town.

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor and Rashada Williams

