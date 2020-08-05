Staff demands more tests after corona cases at B’luru airport wing

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (IANS) After the detection of coronavirus cases in the cargo section of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here, employees are asking for more tests as well as a temporary stop to the work.

An airport official admitted to corona infections in the cargo section on Wednesday but did not give the numbers.

Nearly 10 cases have been reported there so far, including of four Customs officials.

Menzies Bobba and Air India SATS buildings at the airport have recorded coronavirus infections, with the employees pointing out that the virus is spreading in these two buildings.

As many as 500 employees on an average work out of these two buildings daily, with quite a few staff above the age of 50 and suffering from comorbidities.

