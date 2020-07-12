Staff pays tribute as Indian Consul General leaves Dubai

Dubai, July 12 (IANS) Indian consular staff in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) bid farewell to outgoing Consul-General of India to Dubai, Vipul after a three-year stint.

Photos posted on Twitter on Saturday by the Consulate General of India, Dubai, show staff pay tribute to the outgoing Consul-General who had been in the post since 2017, reports the Khaleej Times.

“An emotional farewell to CG Vipul as he leaves Dubai to Headquarters, leaving a deep imprint of his ever accessible, smiling and caring and efficient approach in all sphere of work),” the Indian consulate tweeted.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Vipul had said that he enjoyed “every bit” of his tenure in Dubai.

“There are two issues that I have focused on, more than the others – community, and trade and investment. I have been able to experience a very good partnership and friendship with the UAE, and go back very satisfied with it.

“The exchange of visits by the UAE and Indian leadership is a testament to the wonderful friendship the two countries share. For a diplomat, there is nothing bigger than that,” he had said.

Aman Puri, who is currently in charge of the Indian Consulate in Birmingham, UK, will take charge as the next Consul-General of India in Dubai.

–IANS

ksk/