As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Abu Road on Wednesday, BJP has started a cleanliness campaign in the city.

Under the leadership of BJP state president CP Joshi, officials and workers took part in a cleanliness programme at bus stands of the city. The BJP leaders also made the people take a pledge of cleanliness.

Joshi said, “Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014 as a nationwide movement. By lifting the broom to clean the dust, he made the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a mass movement for the whole nation. People should neither litter themselves nor allow others to litter.”

Giving a message to the general public, Joshi said that Swachh Bharat has taken the form of a ‘people’s movement’ as it has got immense support from the public.

At the same time, ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ programme was organised at Abu Road railway station and BJP state president CP Joshi discussed with local dignitaries and senior BJP workers regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s general meeting to be held at Abu Road while having tea. Railway station coolies, taxi drivers, vendors, local shopkeepers, workers around took part in the discussion programme and they were also invited to be a part of Modi’s programme.

He said that the BJP government will be formed in Rajasthan in 2023 and there will be all-round development in the state.

20230509-204405