Stage-I of GRAP revoked as overall AQI of Delhi improves

In view of the significant improvement in the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi and also considering the meteorological and weather forecasts, authorities decided to revoke the orders under Stage-I of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

The Sub-Committee for invoking actions under GRAP of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met on Thursday to review the current air quality scenario.

Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 119 at 4 p.m. on Thursday, as per the AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR and other aspects, the Sub-Committee noted that forecasts by the IMD/IITM do not indicate any unusual deterioration of air quality in the region with the overall AQI of Delhi to likely remain in ‘Moderate’ category in the coming days. Therefore, it was considered by the Sub-Committee to revoke the orders under Stage-I of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

The overall AQI of Delhi has significantly improved from the level of 213 (lower-end of ‘Poor’ category) observed on March 8 to 119 (‘Moderate’ category) recorded on Thursday and has generally remained in the ‘Moderate’ category so far during March, except on March 2 and March 8.

Based on earlier decisions of the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under GRAP, different stages of GRAP have been invoked and further revoked from time to time based on the air quality scenario. Preventive/restrictive actions under Stage-I of GRAP have been in force since October 5, 2022.

Now, with the improvement in the air quality, the Sub-Committee, accordingly has decided to revoke the order for implementation of actions under Stage-I of GRAP in the entire NCR.

As per the Ministry of Environment, all the agencies concerned of the state governments/GNCTD in the NCR, in an effort to sustain the better AQI levels as being experienced currently and that the air quality does not slip to the “Poor” category, however need to ensure that all statutory directions, advisories, orders issued in this regard are followed strictly and implemented in letter and spirit.

Authorities will ensure compliance of guidelines regarding dust mitigation measures from construction and demolition activities, control of dust, air pollution from roads, pathways and open areas, emissions from industrial operations, emissions from vehicular segment and others.

