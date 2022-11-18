While the air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to fluctuate largely between “poor” to “very poor” categories in the next few days, authorities have decided to continue ongoing actions under Stage II of the GRAP.

The Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) held a meeting on Friday to review the progress of the actions implemented under Stage II along with Stage I of the GRAP in the entire NCR.

Officials said that as per the dynamic model and weather/meteorological forecast provided by the IMD/IITM, the overall air quality is likely to fluctuate largely between “poor” to lower end of “very Poor” categories in the next few days. The predominant surface wind is predicted to be coming from the north/north-west direction in Delhi.

Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked at 289 on Friday as per the 4 p.m. CPCB bulletin. Despite a slight dip in the overall air quality of Delhi with IMD/ IITM forecasts not predicting any major deterioration of air quality in the coming days, the Sub-Committee, after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario and relevant aspects has taken the decision that ongoing actions under Stage II of the GRAP along with Stage I shall continue and there does not seem a need to invoke Stage III of GRAP at this stage.

The GRAP Sub-Committee of the Commission is closely watching the situation and will review the air quality scenario accordingly, officials added.

