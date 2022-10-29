The sub-committee for invoking action under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Areas held an emergency meeting on Saturday to address the deteriorating air quality in the NCR.

While reviewing the overall air quality parameters during the meeting, the Commission noted that due to unfavourable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and sudden spike in farm fire incidents, it is considered necessary to implement Stage III of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

The sub-committee reviewed the air quality scenario in the region and noted that the air quality parameters are likely to dip in the coming days and in an effort to address the AQI of Delhi-NCR, it took the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage III of GRAP — ‘severe’ air quality (AQI ranging between 401 and 450) — on Saturday with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

This is in addition to the restrictive actions mentioned in Stage I and Stage II of GRAP. Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and pollution control boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee) have also been advised to ensure strict implementation of actions of Stage III under GRAP during this period.

The air quality is likely to deteriorate and remain in ‘severe’ category from October 31 to November 1 and for the subsequent 6 days, the air quality is likely to fluctuate between ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category. The winds are forecast to be calm in the coming days and the wind direction is likely to change course frequently.

Further, the CAQM appealed to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in the Citizen Charter under GRAP.

The Commission advised people to choose a cleaner commute — share a ride to work or use public transport or walk or use cycle. People whose positions allow working from home may work from home, it said.

The CAQM also banned use coal and wood for heating purpose. Individual house owners may provide electric heaters (during winter) to security staff to avoid open burning, it said.

Apart from that, a nine-point action plan as per Stage III of GRAP is applicable with immediate effect in the entire NCR. The action plan includes steps to be implemented/ensured by different agencies and pollution control boards of NCR and the DPCC.

The commission has also enforced a ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR with some exceptions.

