INDIA

Stage III of revised GRAP invoked in Delhi-NCR, construction activities banned

NewsWire
After the AQI in Delhi slipped into the ‘severe’ category owing to calm wind and stable atmospheric conditions, the sub-committee for the operationalisation of the revised GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) at its meeting held on Sunday reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and the air quality index of Delhi.

In an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality, the sub-committee has decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage III of GRAP pertaining to ‘severe’ air quality (AQI ranging from 401-450) be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, in addition to all the actions under Stage I and Stage II of GRAP.

All implementing agencies have been advised that actions under Stage I and Stage II of GRAP are further intensified and special drives are conducted for implementation of actions under Stage III, particularly restrictions related to construction and demolition activities, stone crushers and mining and associated activities, industrial operations, brick kilns, hot mix plants using non-approved fuels etc.

The sub-xommittee also observed that the air quality witnessed further deterioration over the last 24 hours as the AQI of Delhi touched 407 on Sunday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

