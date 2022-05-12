ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s epic ‘RRR’ will be released on ZEE5 on May 20.

‘RRR’ the S.S. Rajamouli-directed film that took the country by storm with its box office receipts will now be released on OTT a few months after its worldwide theatrical release.

Despite the fact that the producers have kept the details of ‘RRR’s OTT release under wraps for the time being, it is expected that they will make an official announcement soon.

The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on the platform, with a Hindi version coming soon.

The blockbuster starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, and others, and was produced on a large scale by DVV Danayya. MM Keeravaani composed the film’s music.

