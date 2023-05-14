The stage is set for the Congress Legislature Party meeting here on Saturday evening to elect a new leader. According to sources, the new Chief Minister is likely to take oath on Monday.

The meeting would be held at a private hotel and all newly elected 135 Congress MLAs will participate and elect their leader. The high command is going to take a call and announce the candidate for the post of CM. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state President D.K. Shivakumar, senior leaders M.B. Patil, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Dr. G. Parameshwara, R.V. Deshapande, H.K. Patil are in the race for the CM’s post.

Though party President Mallikarjun Kharge has clarified that he is not interested in the post, sources claimed that anything can happen. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are in the forefront for the post.

Sources also said that Siddaramaiah would be given a chance for the first two years and Shivakumar would be the CM for the next three years. The party is considering going to the 2028 elections under Shivakumar’s leadership.

