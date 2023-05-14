INDIA

Stage set for Cong meet in K’taka, new CM likely to take oath on Monday

NewsWire
0
0

The stage is set for the Congress Legislature Party meeting here on Saturday evening to elect a new leader. According to sources, the new Chief Minister is likely to take oath on Monday.

The meeting would be held at a private hotel and all newly elected 135 Congress MLAs will participate and elect their leader. The high command is going to take a call and announce the candidate for the post of CM. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state President D.K. Shivakumar, senior leaders M.B. Patil, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Dr. G. Parameshwara, R.V. Deshapande, H.K. Patil are in the race for the CM’s post.

Though party President Mallikarjun Kharge has clarified that he is not interested in the post, sources claimed that anything can happen. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are in the forefront for the post.

Sources also said that Siddaramaiah would be given a chance for the first two years and Shivakumar would be the CM for the next three years. The party is considering going to the 2028 elections under Shivakumar’s leadership.

20230514-133006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why India’s exports to Europe could see a big jump following...

    UP parties want elections on schedule

    Yoga as a self-care ritual

    ‘Lock Upp’ contestant Payal Rohatgi: Nobody ever told me to freeze...