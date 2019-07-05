Stage set for Neymar Jr’s Five World Final

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The best five-a-side football teams in the world are on their way to Brazil to battle for glory at the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five World Final 2019 on Friday and Saturday.

Now in its fourth edition, over 100,000 players aged 16 to 25 from more than 40 countries across six continents embarked on the journey to outplay them all, and the cream of the crop will now get to live their dream at the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr in Praia Grande.

One mixed team and one women’s team will be crowned world champions in the world’s biggest and most exciting five-a-side tournament format — 10 minutes of intense action, no goalkeepers and teams losing a player every time the opposition scores.

With 3216 teams, bringing their best to the field, Kalina Rangers Mumbai emerged victorious and became the national champions of Neymar Jr’s Five 2019.

Anthony Machado, Tyson Periera, Henderson Dias, Rayyan Shaikh, Craig D’Souza, Melvin Barboza and Charnel D’Almeida will now represent India in the World Finals 2019 at Instituto Projeto Neymar, Brazil, on July 12 and 13 and meet the Paris Saint Germain superstar in his own backyard.

The World Final will kick off on Friday with the group stage. The best teams will advance to Saturday’s knock-out format before the top two women’s and mixed teams face each other in the final of each division.

